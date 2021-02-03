Chairman of Fishery Committee appointed

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Nariman Zhunussov has been appointed as the new Chairman of the Fishery Committee of the Ministry of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Prime Minister.

Born in 1981, Mr. Zhunussov is a graduate of the Omsk Agrarian University, the Karaganda Economic University of Kazpotrebsoyuz, and the Seifullin Kazakh Agrotechnical Univesity.

Starting from 2014 he held various posts at the Fishery Industry Committee of the Ministry of Environment and Water Resources of the Republic of Kazakhstan. He also served as the Deputy Chairman of the Forestry and Wildlife Committee of the Ministry of Agriculture for two years.

Prior to the recent appointment, Mr. Zhunussov was the Deputy Chairman of the Forestry and Wildlife Committee of the Ministry of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources of the Republic of Kazakhstan.