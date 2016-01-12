Chairman of KASE Management Board Yeszhan Birtanov left his post

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Following a decision of Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE) Board of Directors, authorities of Chairman of KASE Management Board Yeszhan Birtanov were discontinued as of January 11, 2016, ahead of schedule, upon his request due to transfer to another appointment.

Natalya Khoroshevskaya has been appointed the acting Chairman of Management Board.

The composition of KASE's Board of Directors and Management Board is available on KASE website at https://www.kase.kz/en/kase_management.