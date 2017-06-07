Chairman of Medical Services Payment Committee appointed

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Botagoz Zhakselekova has been appointed the Chairman of the Medical Services Payment Committee of the Healthcare Ministry of the Republic of Kazakhstan in accordance with the ministerial decree, Kazinform has learned from primeminister.kz.

Ms Zhakselekova is a graduate of the Kostanay State University and the University of Exeter with majors in Law and Public Administration.



She held various posts at the Ministry of Justice in 2001-2013 and at the Accounts Committee for Control over Execution of the Republican Budget in 2013-2015. Prior to the appointment Ms Zhakselekova worked at SK-Pharmacy LLP.