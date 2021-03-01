Chairman of Nazarbayev Center holds meeting with heads of foreign diplomatic missions

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Last week, the Chairman of the Board of N. Nazarbayev Center for the Development of Interfaith and Inter-civilization Dialogue Bulat Sarsenbayev met with heads of a number of foreign diplomatic missions, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Nazarbayev Center.

Among the guests were Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the State of Kuwait to the Republic of Kazakhstan Tarek Al-Faraj, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus to the Republic of Kazakhstan Pavel Utyupin, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan to the Republic Kazakhstan Yousef Abdelghani, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kyrgyz Republic to the Republic of Kazakhstan Zheenbek Kulubaev, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to the Republic of Kazakhstan Andre Carstens, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the State of Palestine to the Republic of Kazakhstan Montaser Abu Zeid, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Romania to the Republic of Kazakhstan Cezar Manole Armeanu, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Uzbekistan to the Republic of Kazakhstan Saidikram Niyazhodjaev, Chargé d'affaires a.i. of the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan to the Republic of Kazakhstan Aziz Omar.

The purpose of the meeting was to strengthen cooperation, discuss initiatives in the development of inter-civilizational and interreligious dialogue aimed at ensuring regional and global stability, familiarize guests with the priority areas of the organization and plans for holding international events in honor of the 30th anniversary of the Independence of the Republic of Kazakhstan. Among them, the international conferences dedicated to the Day of Spiritual Harmony of Kazakhstan and the 30th anniversary of Independence of the country, «Neighborhood cultures in the XXI century in Central Asia», as well as a series of international photo exhibitions «The religious world through the prism of the lens»

Bulat Sarsenbayev paid special attention to the importance of holding the next Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions in 2022 and issues of preparation for the XIX Secretariat of the Congress in 2021.

«At present, the Center has already begun active preparatory work on holding the XIX Secretariat under the leadership of the Chairman of the Senate of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan – the Head of the Secretariat of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions Maulen Ashimbayev, as well as the Ministry of Information and Social Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

From the first days of Independence, our country has been striving for an open and constructive dialogue on issues of interaction between confessions and in every possible way contributes to the promotion of the ideas of tolerance in the world. Undoubtedly, Kazakhstan has achieved significant success in this direction. The forthcoming Secretariat is an important event in defining key themes and the global agenda of the Congress to strengthen interfaith and inter-civilizational dialogue. It was on the initiative of Kazakhstan that stable mechanisms of interaction were created at the sites of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, which have been held on a regular basis since 2003», – stressed the Chairman of the Board of the Center.

In turn, the heads of diplomatic missions expressed their readiness to cooperate in preparation for international events – the XIX Secretariat and the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions. Once again, they noted the contribution of the First President of Kazakhstan – Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev to the creation of an effective strategy of peace and harmony between confessions, as well as the role of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in promoting Kazakhstan in the international arena as a global center for the dialogue of religions and civilizations.

In general, the meeting took place in a warm and friendly atmosphere, which gave a new impetus to the development of long-term cooperation in the field of spiritual diplomacy.

The meeting wrapped up with a tour of the Museum of Peace and Reconciliation.