Chairman of Telecommunications Committee appointed

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - By the order of the Minister of Digital Development, the Defense and Aerospace Industry of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Vitaliy Yaroshenko has been appointed as Chairman of the Telecommunications Committee, Kazinform cites the press service of the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan.

Yaroshenko was born in 1977. He graduated from Akmola Agrarian University, KAZGUU University, and Kokshetau Institute of Economics and Management.



Since 2003, he has been in charge of the communications sector at the subdivisions of the central government bodies. Between 2015 and 2017, he served as Deputy Chairman of the Communications, Informatization and Information Committee of the Ministry of Investment and Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Director of the Communications Department of the Ministry of Information and Communications, and Deputy Chairman of the Committee for State Control in the Field of Communications, Information and Mass Media of the Ministry of Information and Communications. From 2017 till 2019, Vitaliy Yaroshenko held the position of Deputy Chairman of the Telecommunications Committee of the Ministry of Information and Communications of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Since February 2019, he has served as Chairman of the Telecommunications Committee of the Ministry of Information and Communications of the Republic of Kazakhstan.