Chairman of the Board of Kazakh Invest named

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The 1st session of the Board of Directors of National Company "Kazakh Invest" JSC chaired by Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev has been held at the Ukimet Uyi today, Kazinform has learnt from primeminister.kz.

At the session, participants gave consideration to organizational issues of the company's activities. Staff size and structure of the company were approved. Independent directors and Chairman of the Board were elected. Former Vice President of Kazakhstan Temir Zholy JSC Maksat Kabashev was elected as the new Chairman.



National Company "Kazakh Invest" JSC was established on instruction of Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev on the basis of the National Agency for Export and Investment "Kaznex Invest". The company will act as sole negotiator in talks with transnational companies and large investors on behalf of the Government of Kazakhstan.



Mr. Kabashev boasts extensive experience of work at various national companies. He also held posts at the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources. He has been serving as Vice President of Kazakhstan Temir Zholy JSC since July 2015.