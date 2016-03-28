Chairperson of CEC of Kazakhstan met with head of OSCE/ODIHR Mission

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Chairman of the Central Election Commission of Kazakhstan Kaundyk Turgankulov held a meeting with Head of the OSCE/ODIHR Election Observation Mission in Kazakhstan Boris Frlec, the press service of the Central Election Commission of Kazakhstan informs.

The Deputy Head of the Mission, members of the Central Election Commission of Kazakhstan, specialists of the OSCE/ODIHR took part in the meeting as well.

The Head of the CEC thanked Mr. Frlec for the work of the OSCE/ODIHR Mission on observing the election process in Kazakhstan and for their recommendations.

"We familiarized with the statement of the Mission about the early parliamentary elections in Kazakhstan. We are very pleased that the Mission highly praised the organization of the elections," K. Turgankulov said.

Mr. Frlec, in turn, expressed his gratitude for the organization of the meeting and for the assistance and cooperation of the Central Election Commission of Kazakhstan.

The interlocutors discussed the issues of the interaction between the experts of the OSCE/ODIHR Mission and the Central Election Commission of Kazakhstan.

"Given we already have positive experience of cooperation with the OSCE/ODIHR Mission we express our readiness to cooperate with OSCE/ODIHR experts to express and spread the information about the election campaign," K. Turgankulov noted.

"We also thank all expects of the OSCE/ODIHR Mission for their work and hope for future productive cooperation," he added.