Challenger Punta del Este 2018: Popko beats López-Pérez, proceeds to semifinals

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani tennis player Dmitry Popko ( ATP 241) has reached the semifinals of the ATP Challenger in Uruguayan Punta del Este, SPORTINFORM reports.

In quarterfinals, Popko met with Spain's Enrique López-Pérez (ATP 202). Kazakhstani beat his opponent in two sets, 6-3, 6-4.

In semifinals, Dmitry will face Guido Andreozzi from Argentina (ATP 245).

In another semifinal match, Italy's Simone Bolelli will play against his compatriot Alessandro Giannessi.