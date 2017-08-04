  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Champion weightlifter Podobedova gives birth to son

    20:31, 04 August 2017
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Famous Kazakhstani athlete Svetlana Podobedova gave birth to a son, according to her post on Instagram.

    "Today is the happiest day in my life!!!! My son Ruslan was born," the athlete shared her joy.

    Svetlana Podobedova's friends and fans congratulated her on the occasion and wished her son to grow up strong and become an outstanding champion. In turn, the weightlifter thanked everyone 'for the congratulations and support'.

    Kazakh weightlifter Svetlana Podobedova is the Honored Master of Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan and a two-time World Weightlifting Champion.

    Tags:
    Sport
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!