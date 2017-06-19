  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Champions League: List of FC Astana potential rivals

    14:32, 19 June 2017
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The circle of potential rivals of FC Astana has narrowed in the second round of the UEFA Champions League qualification, Sports.kz reports.

    Astana is a seeded team and got into the second group. Its potential rivals are MŠK Žilina (Slovakia), FK Kukësi (Albania), Honvéd FC (Hungary), Spartak Jūrmala (Latvia), as well as two winning teams of the first qualifying round.

    The Champions League qualification draw will be held today at 16:00.

     

    Tags:
    Sport Football Astana Pro Team
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!