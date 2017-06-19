Champions League: List of FC Astana potential rivals

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The circle of potential rivals of FC Astana has narrowed in the second round of the UEFA Champions League qualification, Sports.kz reports.

Astana is a seeded team and got into the second group. Its potential rivals are MŠK Žilina (Slovakia), FK Kukësi (Albania), Honvéd FC (Hungary), Spartak Jūrmala (Latvia), as well as two winning teams of the first qualifying round.

The Champions League qualification draw will be held today at 16:00.