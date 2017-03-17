Champions League quarterfinals pit Bayern vs. Real Madrid, Juve vs. Barça

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Real Madrid will face Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarterfinals, while Barcelona take on Juventus and EPL champions Leicester City will play Atletico Madrid. The final tie puts Borussia Dortmund against Monaco, Kazinform has learnt from EFE.

The first legs of the quarter-finals will be played on April 11-12, with the return matches on April 18-19.



It should be noted that Barcelona vs. Juventus is a remake of the 2014-15 Champions League final, which ended with a 1-3 Barça victory, adding to the Catalans' record-shattering treble that season.





The final is scheduled for June 3 in Cardiff, Wales.