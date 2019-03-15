Champions League quarters to pit Barça against Man. U, Spurs against City

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Ajax is to take on Juventus, Liverpool sets its eyes on Porto, Tottenham Hotspur brace for an all-English tie with Manchester City while Barcelona gear up for a heavyweight clash with an in-form Manchester United in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals, according to the draw Friday, EFE has learned.

The draw in the Swiss city of Nyon, UEFA's headquarters, also revealed that the semi-finals of the European club competition would be contested between either Spurs or Man. City vs. Ajax or Juventus and Man. United or Barcelona vs. Liverpool or Porto.

Notably, four of the eight teams with their eyes on the June 1 final at Atlético Madrid's modern Wanda Metropolitana stadium on the outskirts of the Spanish capital were English.

But only Spurs and City will enjoy a short travel time in the quarters. Pep Guardiola's City is to head to London's Wembley Stadium, Tottenham's temporary home ground, on Apr. 9 or 10 while Mauricio Pochettino's team will head up the road to the Etihad stadium in Manchester for the second leg on Apr. 16 or 17.

City brushed aside German side FC Schalke 04 with a 7-0 routing in the round of 16, bringing its tally to a whopping 10-2 on aggregate to clinch a berth in the last eight.

Spurs also eased past Borussia Dortmund with a 0-1 away victory in the second leg thanks to England striker Harry Kane, who sealed a 4-0 win on aggregate.

La Liga giant Barcelona will hope to extend its run of good form heading into its clash with a Man. United that has recently rediscovered its winning ways under caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who took over from Jose Mourinho.

Ernesto Valverde's side was still in with a chance at the treble having also booked itself a place in the final of the Copa del Rey as well as boasting a seven-point lead at the top of La Liga.

However, captain Lionel Messi will have to first take his fight to Old Trafford for what will likely be a tough first-leg in front of United's home crowd. Solskjaer's side will return the equally daunting favor at the Camp Nou in the second leg.

UEFA Champions League authorities pointed out that Man. United and Man. City were not able to play at home on the same night or consecutive nights, as per a request by city officials in Manchester, meaning United would host Barcelona at home first.

Liverpool, runners-up in last year's competition, look to have a favorable draw against Porto.

Jürgen Klopp's Reds will host the northern Portuguese side at Anfield in the first leg.

The Merseyside team burst into the quarters with a convincing 1-3 victory away at Bayern Munich thanks to a brace from Sadio Mané either side of a header from Virgil Van Dijk.

Porto booked their ticket to the quarters with an upset against Serie A side Roma, converting a 2-1 defeat in the first away leg in the round of 16 to a 4-3 victory on aggregate thanks to three goals at home.

Similarly, Erik ten Hag's youthful Ajax outplayed defending CL champions Real Madrid to win 1-4 at the Santiago Bernabeu having entered the second leg trailing 2-1.

The Dutch side will now prepare to welcome former Real Madrid superstar, now Juve striker, Cristiano Ronaldo to Amsterdam for the first leg of the quarters.

Ronaldo helped overturn a two-goal deficit against Atlético Madrid with a hattrick to send Diego Simeone's side packing.

Massimiliano Allegri's Juventus was on track to take the domestic league title this year.

The first legs of the quarters will be played on Apr. 9 or 10 while the second legs will be played on Apr. 16 or 17.