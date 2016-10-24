  • kz
    Chances of blizzard high in some regions of Kazakhstan

    07:19, 24 October 2016
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Snow showers are expected in most regions of Kazakhstan today, October 24. Only western and eastern Kazakhstan will enjoy weather without precipitation. Fog, bleak wind and ground blizzard are forecast for some areas of the country.

    According to Kazhydromet, fog will blanket Almaty, Karaganda, Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan and East Kazakhstan regions.

    Wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will batter Atyrau, Kyzylorda, South Kazakhstan, North Kazakhstan and East Kazakhstan regions. Gusts may reach up to 15-22 mps in Akmola and Pavlodar regions.

    Blizzard will hit North Kazakhstan, east Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Akmola and Pavlodar regions.

    Black ice will cover roads in Zhambyl region.

