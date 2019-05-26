Chances of hail and squall high across Kazakhstan in Sunday

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Inclement weather accompanied by occasional showers is forecast for Kazakhstan on Sunday. Parts of the country will see thunderstorm, patches of fog, wind, squall, and hail, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Gusts of wind will reach 15-20 mps in Zhambyl, West Kazakhstan, Mangistau, Atyrau, Karaganda, Turkestan, Kyzylorda, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Almaty, and Akmola regions. Wind with gusts 23-28 mps will pound East Kazakhstan and Pavlodar regions.



Squall is expected in East Kazakhstan region.



Chances of hail will be high in Karaganda, Zhambyl, West Kazakhstan, Mangistau, Atyrau, and East Kazakhstan regions.



Patches of fog will blanket Pavlodar, Karaganda, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, and Akmola regions at night and early in the morning.



Extreme fire hazard will persist in Zhambyl and Aktobe regions.