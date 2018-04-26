Chances of hail high in S Kazakhstan on Thursday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Precipitation will persist in most regions of Kazakhstan on April 26. Only southern and southwestern Kazakhstan will enjoy weather without precipitation, Kazinform reports.

Thunderstorm, fog, and stiff wind will be observed in parts of the country. Meteorologists predict hail in the southeast, and icy road conditions - in the north.



Wind with gusts up to 15-20 mps will batter Pavlodar, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Zhambyl, and West Kazakhstan regions. Gusts may reach up to 18-23 mps in Almaty region.



Patches of fog are forecast for North Kazakhstan, Akmola, Zhambyl, West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, and Almaty regions.



Icy conditions on roads may be observed in North Kazakhstan and Akmola regions, while hail will be seen in Zhambyl region.



Thunderstorm may hit South Kazakhstan and Atyrau regions.