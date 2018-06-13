Chances of hail high in some regions of Kazakhstan on June 13

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Unsteady weather will persist in some regions of Kazakhstan on Wednesday, June 13, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Occasional rains with thunderstorms, stiff wind, hail, dust storm, patches of fog are forecast across the country.



Wind gusting up to 23-25 mps will batter Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan, Almaty, Mangistau, and Pavlodar regions, while Kyzylorda, Akmola, Kostanay, East Kazakhstan, and Karaganda regions will see wind of 15-20 mps.



Dust storms may blanket Almaty, Mangistau, and Kyzylorda regions.



Chances of hail will be high in Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan, North Kazakhstan, Akmola, Pavlodar, and Karaganda regions.



North Kazakhstan region will see patches of fog early in the morning.



High fire hazard will be observed in Mangistau, in most parts of Atyrau, Kyzylorda, some parts of Aktobe, South Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, East Kazakhstan, and Kostanay regions.