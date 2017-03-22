Chances of precipitation high across Kazakhstan on Mar 22

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Chances of precipitation will be high in western, southeastern, eastern and southern Kazakhstan today. According to Kazhydromet, Fog and stiff wind will persist in some part of the country. Blizzard is forecast for western Kazakhstan, while dust storm and thunderstorm are expected to hit southern Kazakhstan.

Wind with gusts up to 15-20 mps will batter South Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Almaty and Karaganda regions. Gusts of wind may reach up to 23-25 mps in Zhambyl and Kyzylorda regions.



Fog will blanket Atyrau, Akmola, East Kazakhstan, Mangistau, Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Almaty, West Kazakhstan and Zhambyl regions.



Dust storm is forecast for Kyzylorda region, while thunderstorm - for South Kazakhstan region.



Blizzard is expected to hit Aktobe region.



Meteorologist warn pedestrians and motorists in Aktobe region of black ice on the roads.