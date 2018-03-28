  • kz
    Chances of precipitation high across Kazakhstan on Wednesday

    09:25, 28 March 2018
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Inclement weather will continue to rule the day in most regions of Kazakhstan on Wednesday. Chances of precipitation in the form of rain and snow will be high across the country. Only northern and southwestern Kazakhstan will enjoy fair weather, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    Patches of fog, black ice, and stiff wind will be observed in some parts of the country. Thunderstorm is forecast for southern Kazakhstan and blizzard - for western Kazakhstan.

    Wind gusting up to 15-20 mps is to batter West Kazakhstan, North Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Akmola, Aktobe, Kyzylorda, Zhambyl, and South Kazakhstan regions. Gusts may reach up to 25 mps in Kostanay region.

    Meteorologists warn motorists in Kostanay, Aktobe, and West Kazakhstan regions of icy conditions on the roads.

    Blizzard is forecast to hit West Kazakhstan region.

    Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Akmola, Aktobe, North Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Pavlodar, Mangistau, East Kazakhstan, Almaty, Atyrau, and West Kazakhstan regions will be steeped in fog.

    Thunderstorm is expected in Zhambyl and South Kazakhstan regions.

     

     

