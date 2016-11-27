Chances of precipitation high in most regions of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Chances of precipitation will be high in most regions of Kazakhstan. Only southwestern Kazakhstan will enjoy fair weather. Fog, black ice, blizzard and stiff wind are forecast for some areas of the country, according to Kazhydromet.

Meteorologists predict that wind with gusts of 15-20 mps will batter Akmola, Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Karaganda, Kostanay, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda and West Kazakhstan regions. However, gusts of wind may reach up to 28 mps in Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan and Akmola regions.



Fog will blanket West Kazakhstan, Almaty, Mangistau, South Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Atyrau and Kostanay regions.



Blizzard will hit Akmola, Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan, Aktobe and Kostanay regions.



Black ice will cover roads in West Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Zhambyl, Atyrau, Kostanay and North Kazakhstan regions.