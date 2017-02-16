  • kz
    Chances of precipitation high in S Kazakhstan

    07:14, 16 February 2017
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Inclement weather with snowfall, fog, black ice, blizzard and stiff wind is expected in some regions of Kazakhstan. According to Kazhydromet, chances of precipitation will be high in southern Kazakhstan.

    Fog will blanket Akmola, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, South Kazakhstan, Mangistau, Almaty, East Kazakhstan and Karaganda regions.

    Wind with gusts up to 15-20 mps will batter Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Kostanay, Mangistau, South Kazakhstan, Akmola, Zhambyl and Kyzylorda regions.

    Black ice will cover roads in South Kazakhstan region.

    Blizzard will hit Mangistau, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Kostanay, East Kazakhstan and Karaganda regions.

