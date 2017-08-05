'Changeable' weather expected in Kazakhstan on Saturday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Weather conditions will remain unstable in Kazakhstan on Saturday, forecasters say. Rains, hail, and thunderstorms will occur in northern and central parts of the country. In some places, winds will strengthen up to 15-20 mps. Fog will blanket northwest and north of Kazakhstan at night and in the morning. In the south, meteorologists predict dust storms.

In North-Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, and East Kazakhstan regions, strong winds of up to 15-20 mps gusting up to 25 mps are expected. Also, small hail is possible. Saturday morning will be foggy in North Kazakhstan region.

In some parts of Akmola, Kostanay, Karaganda, Almaty, and Zhambyl regions sqally winds of up 15-20 mps are expected. Hail is possible across large parts of these regions. It will be foggy in Kostanay at night.

In South Kazakhstan at night and in West Kazakhstan during the daytime, as well as in Aktobe and Kyzylorda regions winds will strengthen to reach 15-20 mps. In Kyzylorda region, a dust storm is expected.

The day is expected to be hot or even very hot in Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, and Mangistau regions. Extreme heat is also expected in Almaty, Kyzylorda, Karaganda, and East Kazakhstan regions.

Fire danger has been elevated across much of Almaty, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Kyzylorda, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, South Kazakhstan, and Zhambyl regions.