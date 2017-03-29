  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Changes to Board of Almaty Airport

    11:03, 29 March 2017
    Photo: None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM Almaty International Airport JSC informed about changes to the Board of Directors, Kazinform has learnt from Kazakhstan Stock Exchange.

    The new Board of Directors was approved on March 17, 2017. The structure includes:

    - Raushan Sagadiyeva, member of the Board, independent director, for one year.

    - Dauren Yerdebay, member of the Board, for one year.

    - Aibol Bekmukhabetov, member of the Board, for one year.

    Earlier, the Board of Directors included Anvar Saidenov as an independent director.

     

    Tags:
    KASE Almaty Transport Appointments, dismissals Appointments Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!