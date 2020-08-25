Changes to NC KazMunayGas Board of Directors announced

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Samruk-Kazyna JSC («the Fund») announced the decisions taken by its Management Board at a meeting held in Nur-Sultan on 17 August 2020, Kazinform has learnt from the company’s press service.

Due to the expiry of the term of office of the existing Board of Directors («the Board») of NC KazMunayGas («KMG» or «Company»), Samruk-Kazyna’s Management Board has approved the following composition of KMG’s Board effective from 17 August 2020:

Christopher Walton, Chairman and Independent Non-Executive Director

Alik Aidarbayev, Executive Director and Chairman of the Management Board

Tim G. Miller, Independent Non-Executive Director

Philip Malcolm Holland, Independent Non-Executive Director

Uzakbay Karabalin, Non-Executive Director, representative of «Samruk-Kazyna» JSC

Almasadam Satkaliyev, Non-Executive Director, representative of «Samruk-Kazyna» JSC

Anthony Espina, Non-Executive Director, representative of «Samruk-Kazyna» JSC

The abovementioned directors have been appointed for a period of three years in line with the rotation plan stated in the Fund’s Corporate Governance Code. It should be noted that the previous composition of the board of directors consisted of nine people. Christopher Walton, Uzakbay Karabalin, Almasadam Satkaliyev, Anthony Espina and Alik Aidarbayev will continue their work as members of the Board.

The Company would like to thank all the members of the previous Board for their outstanding work. Especially Baljeet Kaur, Stephen Whyte, Philip Dayer and Luís Palha da Silva for their contributions to the development of NC KazMunayGas.

At the same time, the Company is pleased to welcome Tim Miller and Philip Holland as independent directors. Tim has a wealth of experience in the oil and gas industry and brings with him extensive international expertise. Philip is an expert in the implementation of large-scale projects across the world.

KMG will continue to work to strengthen the Board in line with international corporate governance standards.