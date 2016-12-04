Chapecoense plane crash: Fans unite for stadium memorial

LONDON. KAZINFORM Thousands of fans have gathered at Brazil's Chapecoense stadium to pay tribute to those killed when the football team's plane crashed.

Bodies of the victims arrived at the stadium in a procession through Chapeco after arriving from Colombia.

Seventy-one people died in Monday's crash outside Medellin where the team was due to play. Six survived.

The cause of the crash is unclear. But a recording suggests the plane was out of fuel moments before the crash.

Brazilian President Michel Temer attended the ceremony at the stadium. He watched silently but did not address the crowd.



