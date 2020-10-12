Charity campaign for elderly and disabled held in Kazakh capital

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM A charitable event for the elderly and disabled people was held at Salauatty Astana in Kazakh capital, the city administration’s Instagram account reads.

Doctors regularly visit people with disabilities and those with reduced mobility. Besides, the support service workers help people with handicaps get to the medical facilities and take them back home, the Salauatty Astana affilliate head said.

All day long the elderly and people with disabilities underwent ultrasound diagnostics for free, were provided consultations of cardiologists, surgeons, endocrinologists, and other doctors.

Besides, seriously ill elderly people received food boxes within the campaign.

Mothers with many children with special needs children also took part in the event.