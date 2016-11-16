  • kz
    Charity campaign in Aktobe region raises over 9M for orphans

    09:18, 16 November 2016
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A charity campaign and a concert for disabled children, orphans and children from low-income families were held in Aktobe region on Tuesday.

    The events were organized by financial organizations of Kazakhstan together with the Aktobe branch of the National Bank of the Republic of Kazakhstan on the threshold of 25th anniversary of Independence of the Republic of Kazakhstan and on the professional holiday of financial experts observed in Kazakhstan.

    The campaign was initiated by akim (governor) of Aktobe region Berdybek Saparbayev.

    "It should become a good tradition to give presents to special kids on your professional holiday. We should contribute to upbringing and development of children who need our attention," Saparbayev added.

    The press service of the regional administration confirmed that this is the second year the event is held. Employees of the financial organizations raised almost 9.5 million tenge within the framework of the charity campaign.

