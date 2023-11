ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Mexican boxer Julio Chavez Jr. challenged WBA, WBC, IBF and IBO middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin from Kazakhstan to schedule a fight this July, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

"@jcchavezjr1 vs @GGGBoxing july 16 ?" Chavez Jr. simply captioned a photo on his Twitter account.

Golovkin and Chavez Jr. teams were planning a fight earlier, but the negotiations got derailed.