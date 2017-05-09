Chavez thinks Golovkin stronger than Alvarez

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Mexican Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., who lost to his compatriot Saul Alvarez, said that in his opinion Golovkin will be stronger than Canelo, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"Alvarez didn't shake me with his punches, he is not a natural knockout artist. I felt his punches, but they didn't cause much damage. Golovkin has very heavy hands, much heavier. His punches are stronger than Canelo's, although he does not have a Mexican style," quotes allboxing Chavez.