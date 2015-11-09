Cheapening of bread for socially vulnerable people only to help reduce government expenditures to KZT 1.5 bln

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Cheapening of bread for socially vulnerable layers of population only will allow to reduce the government expenditures from 7-8 bln to KZT 1.5 bln, Minister of Agriculture of Kazakhstan Asylzhan Mamytbekov told at the Governmental Hour today.

"The Government spent about 7-8 billion tenge every year over the course of 5-6 years on cheapening of bread. Some years the amount bulked to 12-15 billion tenge. A year and half ago the decision that the volume of subsidies will have to be reduced and the prices have to be at the market level was made. In other words, the prices will not be cheapened or regulated," A. Mamytbekov said.

According to him, not targeted subsidization of bread is too expensive for the national budget. Now, the bread will be cheapened for the socially vulnerable layers of people only, which is to allow the government to reduce the expenditures to 1.5 billion tenge.