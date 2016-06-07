Chechen leader Kadyrov to help feed thousands of Syrians during Ramadan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - As the Muslim holy month approaches, Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov has pledged to provide meals for Syrians.

In an effort to help Muslims affected by the ongoing five-year Syrian civil war, Kadyrov is working with the Regional Public Fund (ROF) to provide meals during Ramadan.

"My dear mother, the president of the Regional Public Fund (ROF), has decided to organize daily pre-dawn and sunset meals for residents of Damascus and refugees from war-torn parts of Syria," the Chechen leader posted to Instagram on Monday.

Throughout the month of Ramadan, practicing Muslims will fast throughout the day, eating and drinking only after sunset and before sunrise. Because the religious observance overlaps with the summer solstice, this year's Ramadan will be the longest in decades.

"Every morning [before dawn] 5,000 people will get breakfast meals, and every evening 20,000 people will be offered hot dinner meals," the post reads.

Meals will be provided at mosques, schools, and hospitals, as well as refugee camps. The effort will include 200 volunteers, to help distribute the meals prepared by as many as 30 cooks.

"The action is of paramount importance as it takes place amid a civil war [in Syria], the help will be given to the deprived."

The Syrian conflict has raged for about half a decade, killing nearly half a million people and displacing over 12 million Syrians, making it the most dire humanitarian crisis in the world today.

This isn't the first example of Kadyrov's charitable side. In September 2105, the leader helped many Syrian refugees living in Germany by taking them to dinner.

"On Thursday, over 900 Syrian refugees became guests at one of the best restaurants in the city of Kiel, Germany," Kadyrov posted to Instagram at the time. "We took them from a refugee camp in buses and put on holiday tables for them."

All expenses were paid for by the ROF, and that meal was followed by another for 1,000 additional refugees later in the week.

"The refugees are deeply grateful to the head of the foundation and the head of the Chechen Republic for the aid provided," the Instagram post read.

