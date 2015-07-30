Chechen leader says he would be «pleased» to fight Islamic State militants

GROZNY. KAZINFORM - Chechnya's head Ramzan Kadyrov has declared he would take special pleasure in going to fight against the terrorist organization calling itself the Islamic State, should such an opportunity ever offer itself, Kazinform refers to TASS.

"If only I were free to go and fight against them, I would have done that with great pleasure. I have dedicated my whole life to fighting the devilish types like these. I would surely go and fight against them and try persuade those who had gone astray their propaganda and ideology have nothing to do with the Quran," Kadyrov's press-service quotes him as saying.

"That's one of my dreams. Being a real warrior means being the kindest man in the world. It's real happiness to sacrifice oneself and one's life for the sake of Almighty God and the people," Kadyrov said.

Earlier, Kadyrov came up with an idea of stripping those who decide to join the IS of their Russian citizenship.

"Anyone who leaves for Syria or Iraq should remember that by doing so he had shut door tight and there will be no way back to Chechnya. Moreover, I believe it would be right and proper to annul the citizenship of all those who leave the country from any other region to join terrorist organizations. There should be no way back to Russia for such people," he said.