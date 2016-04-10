Chelsea enter talks with Roma over €35m-rated Radja Nainggolan

LONDON. KAZINFORM - Chelsea have entered talks with Roma over the possible signature of the €35m-rated Radja Nainggolan. The Serie A club's sporting director, Walter Sabatini, was in London on Friday for talks with Chelsea over a possible transfer in the summer.

Antonio Conte, who is taking over from Guus Hiddink at Stamford Bridge in the summer, is a huge admirer of the Belgian and is hoping to make the midfielder his first signing at Chelsea.



Roma are holding out for €35m for the 27-year-old Belgian midfielder but Chelsea would hope to get that fee down to nearer €25m. Nainggolan's contract at Romaruns out in 2020.



Nainggolan joined Roma in 2014 from Cagliari and has been a key player for the club this season, for both Rudi García and then, after the Frenchman was sacked, Luciano Spalletti.



Conte is also keen to explore the possibility of bringing the Roma centre-back Kostas Manolas to Stamford Bridge. The Greek international, whose contract has three years to run, was close to joining Chelsea in 2015 but Roma pulled out of the deal as they could not find a replacement for him.



Source: The Guardian



Photograph: Max Rossi/Reuters