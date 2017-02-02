Chelsea legend Frank Lampard retires

ASTANA. KAZAINFORM Frank Lampard, a former Chelsea and England midfielder decided to end his 21-year professional career, Kazinform has learnt from BBC .

Lampard spent last season at New York City in MLS. He played 649 games for Chelsea and won 106 England cups.



38 year-old player announced his decision on social media today, saying "Whilst I have received a number of exciting offers to continue playing, at 38 I feel now is the time to begin the next chapter in my life," he said said.



He will most probably start coaching, as he added "I'm grateful to the Football Association for the opportunity to study for my coaching qualifications and I look forward to pursuing the off-field opportunities that this decision opens."