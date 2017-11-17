Chess player Dinara Saduakassova becomes UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The four-time world champion, International Master (IM) and Woman Grandmaster (WGM) Dinara Saduakassova became the Goodwill Ambassador of the UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) in Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Speaking at the press conference at Central Communications Service on Friday, she said that as the UNICEF Ambassador she hopes to make her contribution to the promotion and protection of the children's rights.



In his turn, UNICEF Representative in Kazakhstan Yuri Oksamitny stressed that Dinara Saduakassova has been a partner of the Fund for over a year now and during this time she organized a number of blitz tournaments.



As the UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador Dinara Saduakassova will be involved in various international events.

