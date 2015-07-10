Chevron donates equipment to medical centers in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Chevron Corporation donated medical equipment to a number of hospitals and educational centers in Astana on Friday.

The campaign is a part of the annual tradition launched by Chevron in conjunction with the Ayala Foundation. Within the framework of this year's campaign, children's hospital №2 in Astana city got a new sensory room. Zhanar Koshpanova, PR Specialists at Chevron, said ‘the company hopes it will speed up children's recovery'. In her words, Chevron promotes healthy lifestyle in Kazakhstan, supports local healthcare centers and professional development of health workers. For instance, in 2014, Chevron funded the training of 25 Kazakhstani pediatricians. For his part, Vice President of the Ayala Charity Foundation Zhangeldy Sarsenov said: "In my opinion, the company [Chevron] leads by example. Nowadays being socially responsible is a given for businesses. The Ayala Foundation is proud of its long-standing and fruitful cooperation with Chevron. We believe that together we can do a lot for our country in the future."