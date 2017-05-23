Chief banker promises to clarify situation with UNPF

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Chairman of the National Bank Daniyar Akishev has promised to comment on the situation with investment of citizens' pension contributions by the UNPF in a problematic Azerbaijani bank, Kazinform correspondent reports.

“Tomorrow, at a press conference in Almaty we will answer all the questions (…) This situation with the UNPF is being studied now. The Government, the Prime Minister and the President should be informed of it. After taking appropriate decisions, the National Bank will provide this information,” said Akishev on the sidelines of the Government’s weekly meeting on Tuesday.

Earlier, independent expert Rakhim Oshakbayev announced that in 2014 the Unified National Pension Fund purchased the obligations of the International Bank of Azerbaijan to the amount of over 70bln tenge. Oshakbayev applied to Ak Zhol Party and asked the deputies to study this issue.

“Our faction has already asked questions about 3bln tenge of the UNPF reserves which turned out to be jeopardized after Kazinvestbank had been deprived of its license. Nearly at the same time it was revealed that the UNPF spent 5bln tenge on purchase of securities of doubtful issuers on KASE,” said leader of Ak Zhol Party Azat Peruashev.