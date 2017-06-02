Chief Editors Club familiarized with CEC work

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Central Election Commission of the Republic of Kazakhstan (CEC) held a meeting with the Club of Chief Editors in Astana.

The delegation of the Club headed by its president Yerlan Bekkozhin included representatives of TV channels, newspapers, and news agencies such as Khabar, Kazakhstan, Astana, Egemen Kazakhstan, Kazakhstanskaya Pravda, Kazinform, Nur Media Holding, and others.

During the meeting, chief editors familiarized learned about the course of the Senate deputies election campaign, current activities of the CEC, and the new format of its work.

In his speech Chair of the CEC Berik Imashev noted that information accessibility is one of the main priorities of the Election Commission.

The sides also held a productive and interesting discussion on the topical issues of elections and further cooperation between the CEC and the media in coverage of electoral processes and the Central Election Commission's activities.