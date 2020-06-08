Chief sanitary officer on how compulsory vaccination works in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Chief sanitary officer Aizhan Yessmagambetova commented on the petition against compulsory vaccination going viral on social networks, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The Kazakh chief sanitary officer stated that the draft Code on the nation's health and healthcare system implies compulsory and voluntary vaccination. According to her, Article 85 of the Code says nationals in Kazakhstan should seek compulsory vaccination.

She insisted that compulsory does not mean that someone should be forced to vaccinate. However, Yessmagambetova stressed that such vaccination is a must for health workers.

Aizhan Yessmagambetova noted that it is health workers who should make aware its patients of such vaccination and make sure they have access to it under the guaranteed volume of free medical aid.