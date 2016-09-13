Chiefs of customs services of 11 countries to meet in Minsk on 15 September

MINSK. KAZINFORM - Heads of the customs services of 11 countries will meet in Minsk on 15 September, the press service of the State Customs Committee of Belarus told BelTA.

The 64th session of the Council of heads of the customs services of the CIS member states and a solemn event timed to the 25 years since the establishment of the Belarusian customs service will take place in Minsk on 15 September. Eleven delegations will come to Minsk to participate in the session, including representatives of Belarus' Customs, the customs services of Russia, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Lithuania, Latvia, and Moldova.

Participants of the 64th session of the Council of heads of the customs services of the CIS member states are expected to discuss more than ten items on the agenda. The number includes a draft standard technology for interaction between the customs agencies of the railway administrations of the CIS member states during the customs clearance and control over merchandise transported by rail. Participants of the session will also discuss amendments to the customs convention on international cargo transportation using TIR carnets, the development of standard requirements for information security of information systems and resources of the customs services of the CIS member states.



The decisions to be made will further practical interaction between the customs services of the CIS states in main aspects of customs affairs.



The Council of heads of the customs services is an interindustry cooperation body of the Commonwealth of Independent States. It was established in 1993 to coordinate actions of the national customs services in customs affairs, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.