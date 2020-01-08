  • kz
    Child dead, 8 injured as gas cylinder explodes in Almaty

    17:12, 08 January 2020
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM – A child was killed and 8 other people sustained injuries in a gas cylinder explosion in an apartment in Kaskelen district, Almaty region, Kazinform has learnt from the Emergency Committee under the Internal Affairs Ministry.

    The tragedy occurred today at about 1 p.m.

    «As a result of the explosion a partial collapse of the inner walls occurred. Eight people including four children received various injuries. Seven people were taken to a nearby hospital. A child born in 2009 died at the scene.

    Residents of the high-rise apartment building were evacuated by the fire service. Akimat of the Kaskelen district organized temporary residence for those in need. The reason of the explosion is being established.



