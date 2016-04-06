Child dies after falling from 9th-floor window in Karaganda

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM Karaganda region's internal affairs department has launched a pre-trial investigation of a death of a 4-year-old boy who fell from the ninth-floor window.

The boy plunged nine stories from the window of a block of flats in Yugo Vostok micro-district on April 6. The child died of multiple injuries at the scene.

The causes of the accident are investigated, the press service of the internal affairs department told.