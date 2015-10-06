Child dies in fire in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A child died in a fire that broke out today in one of the dormitories located at the Moldagulova Street in Astana.

The message on the fire was received by the emergencies department at 14:08. The firefighters arrived at the spot in three minutes. A child's body was discovered during firefighting. 10 people were evacuated in total. Four adults and two children were hospitalized with various traumas. The area of fire made 50 square meters. The cause of the fire is investigated.