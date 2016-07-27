Child fell to death from third-floor balcony in Aktau

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A 5-year-old boy fell to death from the third-floor balcony in Aktau's 22nd micro-district, lada.kz says. According to doctors, he was taken to the Regional Children's Hospital. Unfortunately, the doctors could not save his life.

The child was hospitalized into intensive care unit at 16:42, according to Director of the Hospital Kamshat Turssynbekova. He died in 20 minutes.

This is the second case of child falling from multi-story residential complexes. Ms. Turssynbekova urges parents and grandparents to pay attention. “The child fell while playing in a balcony. His grandparents were at home at the moment,” she adds.