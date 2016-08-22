Childhood dream of Vasily Levit came true in Rio

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Traveling to Rio de Janeiro was a childhood dream of Kazakhstani boxer and silver medal winner of the Olympic Games-2016 Vasily Levit.

"A childhood dream came true. I visited this place," Vasily Levit captioned a picture of him near Christ the Redeemer, the statue of Christ in Rio de Janeiro.

As earlier reported, Vasily Levit won the silver medal of the Olympic Games in Rio. His final bout was against Russian Evgeny Tishchenko that he lost by unanimous decision 0:3 despite dominating the bout.

The decision was very controversial that caused a lot of outrage from Kazakhstan fans and sports representatives. It was proposed to reconsider the result of the fight, but a protest couldn't be lodged. The rules of the AIBA do not provide for it.

As the AIBA president told, the judge's decision has to be respected no matter what.