    Children among five killed as car hits camel

    16:34, 03 March 2016
    Photo: None
    KHARMA. KAZINFORM: A mother and her baby and three children have been killed and five others injured when their vehicle hit a stray camel on the Kharma Road while they were proceeding to the Rinia governorate, Saudi Arabia.

    The deceased and the injured were from the same family, Shadi bin Aed Al-Thubaitilocal, spokesman of the Taif Saudi Red Crescent, was quoted as saying by local media on Wednesday.
    The injured were admitted to the Kharma General Hospital, he said.
    Al-Thubaiti said the operation room of the Red Crescent received information about the accident at 12:40 am. "The vehicle rammed the camel on a crossroad on the way to Rinia, 15 kilometers in front of the Al-Jamhoura station."
    He said that four emergency teams were immediately sent to the scene of the accident and that among those injured were a woman and her baby, Kazinform has learnt from Arab News.

    Road accidents World News Accidents
