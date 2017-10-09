'Children of Genghis' to compete for Academy Awards

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A Mongolian film named ‘The Children of Genghis' has been qualified to nominate in the Best Foreign Language Film at the 90th Academy Awards, MONTSAME reports.

The largest number of films was submitted to the Academy Awards Committee this year. The finalists will be selected on January 23, 2018, and then the winners of the 90th Academy Awards will be announced on March 4, 2018.

Produced by D.Zolbayar, the film depicts a present tradition of the Mongolian horse race and skills of Mongolian children to ride a horse.

The film's opening in Mongolia will take place Tuesday in the Corporate Cinema with 1,100 seats.