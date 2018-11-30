  • kz
    Children's co-working centre unveils

    10:07, 30 November 2018
    KOKSHETAU. KAZINFOPRM The children's co-working centre unveiled on the eve of the Day of the First President of Kazakhstan in Kokshetau, the regional culture and language development department informs.

    A cultural co-working centre opened as part of the city information and library system is designed for readers aged 4-14.

    The new centre located at the central model library contains play and recreational spaces. There are art boards and art sands, soft touch board zones.

    This co-working centre is a centre full of multi-functional information, educational and cultural grounds for joint occupation and development of children and their parents.

    Tags:
    Akmola region Social support Education Akimat Society
