Children's co-working centre unveils

KOKSHETAU. KAZINFOPRM The children's co-working centre unveiled on the eve of the Day of the First President of Kazakhstan in Kokshetau, the regional culture and language development department informs.

A cultural co-working centre opened as part of the city information and library system is designed for readers aged 4-14.



The new centre located at the central model library contains play and recreational spaces. There are art boards and art sands, soft touch board zones.



This co-working centre is a centre full of multi-functional information, educational and cultural grounds for joint occupation and development of children and their parents.