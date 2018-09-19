Children's hi-tech park opens its doors in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The children's hi-tech park has opened its doors in Almaty under the Rukhani Janghyru program. It is open to all willing to learn robotics technology for free.

MakerLab workshops were unveiled pursuant to the President's Programme "Insight into Future: Modernization of Public Conscience. And the children's hi-tech park has opened today in Almaty at the ground of the Schoolchildren's Palace.





The classes are equipped with the latest technologies. Each group will consist of 20 children. The graduates of the best universities will teach there. One course will last for nine month.



The unique character of the program is that it provides an opportunity for kids as well as adults to easily learn robotic science. Even kids aged 5 may attend the classes.

