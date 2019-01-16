Children's inclusive education centre unveiled in Karaganda

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A new inclusive education development and support centre has opened its doors in Karaganda region. Governor of the region Yerlan Koshanov visited the new facility, the regional administration's official website reads.

The privately-funded centre is to welcome children with special needs of all ages, since birth to adult age. The experts of the centre are expected to provide psychological and pedagogical assistance and support.



A speech and language pathologist, visual impairment specialists and subject teachers will help kids learn. About 400 children may attend the centre during a month.