Children's inventions platform may be unveiled at EXPO 2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A platform of children's inventions may be unveiled at the International specialized exhibition EXPO 2017 in Astana next year.Zagipa Baliyeva, Children's Rights Ombudsman of Kazakhstan, suggested the leadership of JSC "NC "Astana EXPO 2017" creating the platform, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"We will ask the company to create a children's platform at the upcoming EXPO event. In Kazakhstan there are children who are interested in global warming, domestic waste recovery, preservation of flora and fauna, desalination of water and more. They invent and create and I think they will achieve success. They are even interested in pharmaceuticals and try to find cure for cancer. So, I think this platform is crucial," Ms Baliyeva said on the margins of the Children's Forum-Festival in Astana on Monday.







She noted that to date Kazakhstani children have recorded over 100 patents.



Besides, Ms Baliyeva says Kazakhstan needs a children's film festival and a children's theater contest.



It should be noted that over 110 countries have confirmed their participation in the upcoming International specialized exhibition in Astana in June-September 2017.



